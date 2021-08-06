Karachi man harasses friend, uploads obscene photos on Instagram: FIA

Suspect arrested, cellphone seized
A man, identified as Muhammad Fahad, was arrested Friday on charges of blackmailing and harassing one of his friends in Karachi, according to the Federal Investigation Agency, Sindh Zone.
On August 5, a woman filed a complaint at FIA’s cybercrime reporting centre. “I just completed my A-level and am working at Ibex. I met Muhammad Fahad while I was doing my O-Level from the Beacon House School System,” it stated.
“We were dating for quite some time where I engaged in intimacy with him after which he started blackmailing me into staying with him every time I decided to leave him.”
According to the complainant, Fahad took obscene screenshots of hers, sent them to her parents, and posted them on a fake Instagram account. “All this time he claimed that the threats and blackmails were made by his friend Bilal Memon.”
On Friday, the police seized Fahad’s cellphone and digital devices. A forensic examination corroborated that he was the real culprit, the FIA said. He was running a fake Instagram account where the complainant’s “obscene” photos were posted.
His mobile phone has been handed over to the FIA’s Digital Forensics Lab.
A case has been registered against him under the following sections of Pakistan’s criminal laws.
Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016
>20 (offences against the dignity of a natural person)
>21 (offences against modesty of a natural person and minor)
>24 (cyberstalking)
Pakistan Penal Code
>109 (punishment of abetment if the Act abetted committed In consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment)
>419 (punishment for cheating by personation)
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: