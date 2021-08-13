Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Karachi man handed 12-year sentence for harassing teenager

Rs180,000 fine imposed

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
A Karachi district and sessions court has sentenced a man to 12 years in jail on charges of harassing a 16-year-old woman.

In a hearing on Friday, judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar imposed a fine of Rs180,000 on the suspect, identified as Imran. The money will be given to the complainant.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, the suspect harassed the teenager and forced her into sending him “inappropriate photographs”. Imran posted them on social media and blackmailed the complainant’s family for money.

He was arrested after the 16-year-old woman filed a complaint at FIA’s cybercrime department. The police arrested Imran during a raid and seized his mobile phone and other digital devices.

The suspect confessed to the crime during questioning and a case was registered under the sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 and the Pakistan Penal Code.

Last week, the FIA arrested another man, identified as Muhammad Fahad, for blackmailing and harassing one of his friends in Karachi.

According to the complainant, Fahad took obscene screenshots of hers, sent them to her parents, and posted them on a fake Instagram account. His cell phone was seized and sent to FIA’s Digital Forensics Lab.

Online harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
