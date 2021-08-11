Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Karachi man given life imprisonment for throwing acid on woman

Govt to pay for survivor's treatment

Posted: Aug 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

An anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for throwing acid on a woman.

In 2016, Sohail was arrested for throwing acid on a woman who refused to marry him. According to the police, the victim lost her eyesight in the attack.

In a hearing on Wednesday, the suspect, identified as Sohail, was presented in the court, where he was indicted. A fine of Rs1.5 million has been imposed on him as well.

It has also instructed the police to make sure the cost of the survivor’s medical treatment is incurred by the government.

Last month, a family in Lodhran’s Dunyapur forced their 22-year-old daughter-in-law to drink acid for breaking a cellphone charger. An FIR of the crime was registered but the suspects are still on the run.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the Pakistan Penal Code, which has maximum life imprisonment.

The minimum is not less than 14 years and a minimum fine of Rs1 million.

Offenders punishable under maximum life imprisonment

Earlier this year, a petition was filed in the Sindh High Court appealing a crackdown against acid sellers in the province. Despite multiple laws, acid is still being openly sold at multiple shops across Sindh, it stated.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017

In 2018, the National Assembly passed the Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017.

The bill aims at making provisions to specifically criminalise acid and burn-related violence by providing fair and speedy trial of such heinous offences and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto (The Acid and Burn Crime Bill 2017].

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

