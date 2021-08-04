Karachi man confesses to raping six-year-old in Korangi: police

A man accused of raping and murdering a six-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi has confessed to the crime, the police said Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, confessed in front of the court after which he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Zakir told the court that he kidnapped the child on July 26 and raped her. He knew the child and he murdered her because he was afraid that she will tell others. He then disposed of the body in a garbage bin.

The prosecution asked for the suspect’s identification parade but the court rejected the request. The court said that the suspect’s pictures have been shared on media so the request does not hold merit.

The child’s father said that the rapist should be hanged publicly.

On July 26, the child went missing from her house after which her family filed a missing person complaint at the area’s police station. The six-year-old’s body was found in a dumpster near the Hussain Imambargah.

DIG Memon said that the victim’s family complained that the Zaman Town police delayed the investigation and acted irresponsibly. “During the investigation, the allegations of the victim’s family were found to be true, and on recommendation, the SHO and DO of the Zaman Town police station have been suspended.”

The police have carried out geofencing of the area and in the light of eyewitnesses’ statements, they gathered data of the rickshaw drivers operating in the area, the officer added.

Who is the rapist?

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and drove a rickshaw.

In his statement to the police, under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Zakir confessed to abducting the victim at 11:30pm on July 26.

He gave her a ride in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to a ground in the locality. Zakir raped her there. “The child broke her neck and died when she jumped off the rickshaw,” the suspect said.

Zakir then threw her body at a garbage collection unit near the Ghaus Park. The police caught him from the Sohrab Goth bus stand on July 28. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family.

