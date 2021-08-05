Karachi man confesses to killing father for property: police

A man has confessed to killing his 50-year-old father for property in Karachi’s Surjani Town, the police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Zarram Khan, was found dead on July 3. Initial investigation revealed he was hit by a stone in his head repeatedly.

The police arrested the suspect after tracing his call records. “Ajab Khan confessed that he called his father to Surjani Town and murdered him there with a friend,” the SSP said.

A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) has been registered.

The suspect has been arrested. His friend is, however, on the run.

