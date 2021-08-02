Karachi man arrested for raping six-year-old in Korangi

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi.

In a press conference Monday, East District DIG Saqib Ismail Memon revealed that DNA samples of the suspect, collected by the medico-legal examiner, were sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, a department working under the umbrella of Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS).

“His DNA matched with the samples collected from the victim’s clothes.”

On July 26, the child went missing from her house after which her family filed a missing person complaint at the area’s police station. The six-year-old’s body was found in a dumpster near the Hussain Imambargah.

DIG Memon said that the victim’s family complained that the Zaman Town police delayed the investigation and acted irresponsibly. “During the investigation, the allegations of the victim’s family were found to be true, and on recommendation, the SHO and DO of the Zaman Town police station have been suspended.”

The police have carried out geofencing of the area and in the light of eyewitnesses’ statements, they gathered data of the rickshaw drivers operating in the area, the officer added.

Who is the rapist?

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and drove a rickshaw.

In his statement to the police, under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Zakir confessed to abducting the victim at 11:30pm on July 26.

He gave her a ride in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to a ground in the locality. Zakir raped her there. “The child broke her neck and died when she jumped off the rickshaw,” the suspect said.

Zakir then threw her body at a garbage collection unit near the Ghaus Park. The police caught him from the Sohrab Goth bus stand on July 28. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.