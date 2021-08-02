Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi man arrested for raping six-year-old in Korangi

Two policemen suspended for delaying investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The police have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi. In a press conference Monday, East District DIG Saqib Ismail Memon revealed that DNA samples of the suspect, collected by the medico-legal examiner, were sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, a department working under the umbrella of Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS). “His DNA matched with the samples collected from the victim’s clothes.” On July 26, the child went missing from her house after which her family filed a missing person complaint at the area’s police station. The six-year-old’s body was found in a dumpster near the Hussain Imambargah. DIG Memon said that the victim’s family complained that the Zaman Town police delayed the investigation and acted irresponsibly. “During the investigation, the allegations of the victim’s family were found to be true, and on recommendation, the SHO and DO of the Zaman Town police station have been suspended.” The police have carried out geofencing of the area and in the light of eyewitnesses’ statements, they gathered data of the rickshaw drivers operating in the area, the officer added. Who is the rapist? According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and drove a rickshaw. In his statement to the police, under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Zakir confessed to abducting the victim at 11:30pm on July 26. He gave her a ride in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to a ground in the locality. Zakir raped her there. “The child broke her neck and died when she jumped off the rickshaw,” the suspect said. Zakir then threw her body at a garbage collection unit near the Ghaus Park. The police caught him from the Sohrab Goth bus stand on July 28. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The police have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a six-year-old in Karachi’s Korangi.

In a press conference Monday, East District DIG Saqib Ismail Memon revealed that DNA samples of the suspect, collected by the medico-legal examiner, were sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory, a department working under the umbrella of Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS).

“His DNA matched with the samples collected from the victim’s clothes.”

On July 26, the child went missing from her house after which her family filed a missing person complaint at the area’s police station. The six-year-old’s body was found in a dumpster near the Hussain Imambargah.

DIG Memon said that the victim’s family complained that the Zaman Town police delayed the investigation and acted irresponsibly. “During the investigation, the allegations of the victim’s family were found to be true, and on recommendation, the SHO and DO of the Zaman Town police station have been suspended.”

The police have carried out geofencing of the area and in the light of eyewitnesses’ statements, they gathered data of the rickshaw drivers operating in the area, the officer added.

Who is the rapist?

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Zakir alias Andola, lived in the victim’s neighbourhood and drove a rickshaw.

In his statement to the police, under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Zakir confessed to abducting the victim at 11:30pm on July 26.

He gave her a ride in the rickshaw for an hour after which he took her to a ground in the locality. Zakir raped her there. “The child broke her neck and died when she jumped off the rickshaw,” the suspect said.

Zakir then threw her body at a garbage collection unit near the Ghaus Park. The police caught him from the Sohrab Goth bus stand on July 28. He was trying to escape to Punjab with his family.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Murder rape
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi rape, karachi murder, karachi police, karachi korangi,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.