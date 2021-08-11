Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Karachi man arrested for murdering son of Jamaat-e-Islami’s member: police

He was shot dead on July 26

Posted: Aug 11, 2021

Photo: Online

The Karachi police have arrested a man over suspicion that he murdered the son of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ishaq Khan. Khan and his brother were injured, while his son was killed after an unidentified man opened fire at men near a hardware store in Maghopir’s Gulzarabad on July 26. The police had registered a case and launched an investigation. The prime suspect, identified as Mujahid, was arrested during a raid on Wednesday. West SSP Suhai Aziz shared that the suspect has confessed to the murder and the police have even recovered the murder weapon from him. He claimed that his two accomplices, Siraj and Maqsood, had helped them with the recee. The two suspects are still on the run and the police are conducting raids to arrest them. The reason for the murder has yet to be ascertained. The suspect is still being investigated, the police officer said.

Man killed in trailer accident

In a separate incident in Karachi, a motorcyclist was killed after a trailer ran over him on MT Khan Road Wednesday morning. The people in the area caught hold of the driver and stopped him from escaping. He was handed over to the police after they reached the site. The body has been moved to the hospital and it has yet to be identified. Cases of heavy vehicles running over people and pedestrians are commonly reported in Pakistan. On August 5, two brothers were killed in Karachi after a water tanker ran over them. The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Hamza and four-year-old Bilal. Their bodies were moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and then handed over to their family members. The accident occurred in New Karachi’s Sector 11-J, the police said. The two brothers were on a motorcycle and had left their house to buy breakfast for their family. The speeding tanker ran over them when they were making a turn, and they both died on the spot.

