Karachi man arrested for murdering his father: police

Another suspect is on the tun

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The Karachi police have arrested a man accused of killing his father over a property dispute.

The police said that the suspect has initially claimed that robbers had murdered his father and he even got an FIR registered with the wrong name on it.

The victim, identified as Zarram Khan, was found dead on July 3 in Surjani Town.

The suspect has confessed to murdering his father after smashing his head with a rock. His accomplice, one of his friends, has yet to be arrested, the police added.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the suspect.

The police are expected to present him in court on Friday (today) and seek his physical remand.

