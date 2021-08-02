Karachi: Gulshan-e-Maymar’s only vaccination centre closed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Doctors, nurses, and staff members at the only vaccination centre in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Maymar refused to work Monday.

On Sunday, unidentified men attacked the inoculation centre. "The men punched us and the guards," one of the workers said. "We will not return to work until and unless the government provides us security."

When people reached the centre on Monday, they found no one there.

"We are waiting since 4am but no one is here to vaccinate us," a woman said.

Sindh spokesperson Murtuza Wahab, on the other hand, said that over 200,000 people in the province were vaccinated in the last two days. "They only show you one side of the story."