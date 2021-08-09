Karachi chokes as Sindh lifts lockdown

Long queues of vehicles were seen on Karachi roads Monday afternoon after Sindh lifted its weeklong lockdown restrictions.

People were stuck in traffic on II Chunrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, Burns Road and Saddar. Traffic was reported near Denso Hall and around Empress Market too.

It is being reported that roads have been choked because of ease in restrictions and Independence Day preparations.

Some people with offices on II Chunrigar Road said that it took them more than an hour to reach work.

On Sunday, Sindh allowed its markets, shopping malls and shops to stay open till 8pm. It also announced the following:

Markets/shops to remain closed on Fridays and Sundays

Outdoor-dining allowed till 10pm

Weddings and other functions only allowed in open spaces with 300 vaccinated guests

Shrines and cinemas to remain closed

Pakistan has immunised over 30 million people so far. Three special PIA airplanes brought two million doses of Sinopharm from China to Pakistan on Sunday. Another batch of 1.5 million CanSino doses will arrive in the country in the upcoming week.

Experts have warned the country is battling the fourth wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 4,040 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths. The infection rate has risen to 7.5%.

