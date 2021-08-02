Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Kamyab Pakistan to benefit everyone living below poverty line: PM Imran

It will be launched on August 9

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The Kamyab Pakistan programme will help people living under the poverty line improve their standard of living, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday. The programme is set to launch on August 9 and will be "an example to follow for the developing world," the premier said at the ICEE 2021, an event aimed to disseminate information regarding ongoing reforms in the construction industry. Forty percent of Pakistan's population living under the poverty line will be provided easy access to education, health and housing, he promised. "One member from each family will be given access to technical education and IT training which is quick to impart and opens up earning opportunities easily," the PM said. "Every family will get a health card with a limit of Rs10,00,000, which can be used at any hospital." A member from every family will be given interest-free loans to start a business and become financially independent. Housing loans PM Imran Khan remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has worked hard over the years to ensure banks are comfortable lending out housing loans. There are only 0.2% of housing loans given in Pakistan -- the lowest in the region. The premier believed people are forced to encroach on land because they have no avenues to buy their own property. The government has subsidised interest on housing loans to enable people to buy their own houses. "A big revolution is coming in the construction sector." Exports The prime minister said the government has gradually removed obstacles to promote a culture of exports in Pakistan. "We are a huge market. Why do we still have to import?" Only through exports can Pakistan bring down its current account deficit. The government is doing its best to incentivise the export sector, he said. Climate Change The premier talked about the dangers of global warming and climate change. He said the only way the country can save itself from the increasingly dangerous weather patterns is through planting more trees. He said all cities need to have a master plan which will have designated green areas. "In that way, it will be much easier to manage cities," he said. Earlier this month, PM Khan launched the biggest plantation drive in the country. Pakistan’s aims this year include planting trees, recharging wetlands, regenerating mangroves, creating green jobs, and the Ibex programme. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Kamyab Pakistan programme will help people living under the poverty line improve their standard of living, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

The programme is set to launch on August 9 and will be “an example to follow for the developing world,” the premier said at the ICEE 2021, an event aimed to disseminate information regarding ongoing reforms in the construction industry.

Forty percent of Pakistan’s population living under the poverty line will be provided easy access to education, health and housing, he promised.

“One member from each family will be given access to technical education and IT training which is quick to impart and opens up earning opportunities easily,” the PM said. “Every family will get a health card with a limit of Rs10,00,000, which can be used at any hospital.”

A member from every family will be given interest-free loans to start a business and become financially independent.

Housing loans

PM Imran Khan remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has worked hard over the years to ensure banks are comfortable lending out housing loans. There are only 0.2% of housing loans given in Pakistan — the lowest in the region.

The premier believed people are forced to encroach on land because they have no avenues to buy their own property. The government has subsidised interest on housing loans to enable people to buy their own houses.

“A big revolution is coming in the construction sector.”

Exports

The prime minister said the government has gradually removed obstacles to promote a culture of exports in Pakistan. “We are a huge market. Why do we still have to import?”

Only through exports can Pakistan bring down its current account deficit. The government is doing its best to incentivise the export sector, he said.

Climate Change

The premier talked about the dangers of global warming and climate change. He said the only way the country can save itself from the increasingly dangerous weather patterns is through planting more trees.

He said all cities need to have a master plan which will have designated green areas. “In that way, it will be much easier to manage cities,” he said.

Earlier this month, PM Khan launched the biggest plantation drive in the country. Pakistan’s aims this year include planting trees, recharging wetlands, regenerating mangroves, creating green jobs, and the Ibex programme.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Islamabad kamyab pakistan programme
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kamyab Jawan Imran Khan construction housing industry exports
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.