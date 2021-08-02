Kamyab Pakistan to benefit everyone living below poverty line: PM Imran

The Kamyab Pakistan programme will help people living under the poverty line improve their standard of living, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.

The programme is set to launch on August 9 and will be “an example to follow for the developing world,” the premier said at the ICEE 2021, an event aimed to disseminate information regarding ongoing reforms in the construction industry.

Forty percent of Pakistan’s population living under the poverty line will be provided easy access to education, health and housing, he promised.

“One member from each family will be given access to technical education and IT training which is quick to impart and opens up earning opportunities easily,” the PM said. “Every family will get a health card with a limit of Rs10,00,000, which can be used at any hospital.”

A member from every family will be given interest-free loans to start a business and become financially independent.

Housing loans

PM Imran Khan remarked that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has worked hard over the years to ensure banks are comfortable lending out housing loans. There are only 0.2% of housing loans given in Pakistan — the lowest in the region.

The premier believed people are forced to encroach on land because they have no avenues to buy their own property. The government has subsidised interest on housing loans to enable people to buy their own houses.

“A big revolution is coming in the construction sector.”

Exports

The prime minister said the government has gradually removed obstacles to promote a culture of exports in Pakistan. “We are a huge market. Why do we still have to import?”

Only through exports can Pakistan bring down its current account deficit. The government is doing its best to incentivise the export sector, he said.

Climate Change

The premier talked about the dangers of global warming and climate change. He said the only way the country can save itself from the increasingly dangerous weather patterns is through planting more trees.

He said all cities need to have a master plan which will have designated green areas. “In that way, it will be much easier to manage cities,” he said.

Earlier this month, PM Khan launched the biggest plantation drive in the country. Pakistan’s aims this year include planting trees, recharging wetlands, regenerating mangroves, creating green jobs, and the Ibex programme.

