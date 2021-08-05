Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

K-Electric sued after 10-year-old electrocuted in Malir

His arm was amputated on May 27

Posted: Aug 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago

A Karachi family has sued the K-Electric after their 10-year-old child was electrocuted at their apartment in Gulshan Tayyar Malir. They filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Thursday.

Ahmed Nawaz, the child’s father, said that the power utility failed to take proper maintenance of electric property such as wires, PMT’s and poles. He claimed that the child’s hand had to be amputated and his feet were burnt after a live wire fell on him.

They have sought Rs116 million damages from the power company.

On May 27, the child was playing near a window at his house. He saw a wire outside the window, pulled it, and was tying it to the iron bar of their window when he was electrocuted.

He received injuries on his chest, shoulder, left rib, elbow, and jaw. The family moved him to the Shamsi Hospital for emergency remedy and then to the burns ward of Civil Hospital, Karachi. The doctors told the family that the child’s right hand has been completely burnt along with his foot and legs. They then had to amputate his hand.

Nawaz said that the family had complained about the wires near their windows many times but the KE failed to take any action. The company has “demonstrated gross negligence, default in performance of duty and carelessness by failing to repair the exposed wires without undue delay and omitted in taking immediate effective safety/precautionary measures”, the father said in the petition.

On March 27, Sindh High Court imposed a fine of Rs15 million on K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power utility, for showing negligence in a 2013 electrocution case.

One person was killed and another one injured after being electrocuted by a live wire on November 26, 2013. Safeer, the petitioner, was 12 years old when he was electrocuted. He said that his treatment continued for two years and then he was discharged.

He remarked that he has no memory of the incident as he fell unconscious, adding that the process has been painful.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

K-Electric Karachi
 
