Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar is now a Supreme Court judge

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar has taken oath on Monday as a Supreme Court judge.Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath.Justice Mazhar is known for hearing cases such as those about the pitiful state of Karachi zoo's animals, O and A Level students challenging their exam dates, and the Arzoo Raja case.After Justice Mazhar’s inclusion, the number of serving Supreme Court judges has increased to 17.On August 13, the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment approved Justice Mazhar’s elevation to the Supreme Court by a majority vote.The oath taking ceremony took place in the Supreme Court building. The ceremony was attended by judges, government law officers, lawyers and the court staff.No one from the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Council attended the event.On June 28, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved Justice Mazhar’s appointment as an SC judge with the majority of 5:4.Controversy surrounding Justice Mazhar’s elevationThe lawyers’ bodies have been opposing the elevation of Sindh High Court Judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court.They said that Justice Mazhar is fifth on the seniority list in the Sindh High Court. They claim that his elevation is in violation seniority principle.The Express Tribune earlier reported that Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice (retd) Dost Muhammad Khan and PBC representative Akhtar Hussain strongly opposed the nomination of Justice Mazhar to the apex court on several grounds.