Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar is now a Supreme Court judge

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed administered the oath.

Justice Mazhar is known for hearing cases such as those about the pitiful state of Karachi zoo's animals, O and A Level students challenging their exam dates, and the Arzoo Raja case.

After Justice Mazhar’s inclusion, the number of serving Supreme Court judges has increased to 17.

On August 13, the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment approved Justice Mazhar’s elevation to the Supreme Court by a majority vote.

The oath taking ceremony took place in the Supreme Court building. The ceremony was attended by judges, government law officers, lawyers and the court staff.

No one from the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Council attended the event.

On June 28, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved Justice Mazhar’s appointment as an SC judge with the majority of 5:4.

Controversy surrounding Justice Mazhar’s elevation

The lawyers’ bodies have been opposing the elevation of Sindh High Court Judge Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar to the Supreme Court.

They said that Justice Mazhar is fifth on the seniority list in the Sindh High Court. They claim that his elevation is in violation seniority principle.