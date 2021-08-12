Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dr Farhat Mirza, a well known retired professor of Forensic Medicine, of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, has been killed in a fire at home in Mohammad Ali Housing Society, Karachi.



Five people died in the fire of smoke inhalation. The other victims were identified as Sabiha, Shaista, Akbar and Sultan. Sabiha was a retired judge. According to preliminary investigations, one of the victims was a retired medical superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad.



A short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. An investigation is underway. It took three fire brigade trucks to douse the fire.

A fireman named Sadiq suffered injuries. He is said to be out of danger.

Dr Farhat Mirza's residence on Miran Mohammad Shah Road.

Who was Dr Farhat Mirza

Dr Farhat Mirza was the chairman of the Department of Forensic Medicine at Sindh Medical College. He had published many studies on subjects such as firearm injuries in Karachi, police encounters, burns injuries, railway track deaths, deaths from poison. He was a go-to expert for autopsies for crime reporters who had medico-legal questions.

He was member of several special medical boards such as Exhumation, Custodial Deaths and he headed the Karachi Forensic Society. He was the College of Physicians and Surgeons supervisor for FCPS in Forensic Medicine.

He was born in 1952. Prof Mirza received his medical education from Liaquat Medical College, now Liaquat University of Medical Sciences, Jamshoro. He taught forensic medicine at Sindh Medical College, Dow University of Health Sciences and Lyari Medical College.

The Sindh government had formed a committee on reforms in the medico-legal department, which he was asked to chair. The committee has recommended much needed reforms which were approved by the Sindh High Court. A summary was submitted to the chief secretary for implementation.

A more recent photo of Dr Farhat Mirza at his office.

Medico-Legal expert Dr Sumaiya Syed said that, "He had over 45 years of an illustrious career in Forensic Medicine. He trained generations of medical students. He was a legend in the field of forensic Medicine. He is remembered for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to hard work."

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul has described Professor Farhat Baig Mirza as a guide and mentor to his colleagues and a kind and gentle human being. "Prof Mirza would be remembered for his professionalism, dedication and commitment to his work."

