Jobless Karachi man murders wife for not giving him money

They couple had four children together

Posted: Aug 21, 2021
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo: Online

A man is on the run after murdering his wife with a hammer at their house in Karachi’s Metroville Friday night.

The police have seized the murder weapon from the house located in Akbar muhallah.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Parveen. She had four children.

Her family said that her husband, Abdul Sattar, was unemployed and a drug user. He used to often ask his wife for money to purchase drugs but she kept saying no to him. They used to fight over this often, a neighbour said.

Their neighbours told the police that their children were not at home during the time of the attack.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a man threw acid on his ex-wife. The woman received 36% burn wounds. She is currently being treated at the burns ward of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

