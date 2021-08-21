Jobless Karachi man murders wife for not giving him money

They couple had four children together
A man is on the run after murdering his wife with a hammer at their house in Karachi’s Metroville Friday night.
The police have seized the murder weapon from the house located in Akbar muhallah.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Parveen. She had four children.
Her family said that her husband, Abdul Sattar, was unemployed and a drug user. He used to often ask his wife for money to purchase drugs but she kept saying no to him. They used to fight over this often, a neighbour said.
Their neighbours told the police that their children were not at home during the time of the attack.
Earlier in the day, it was reported that a man threw acid on his ex-wife. The woman received 36% burn wounds. She is currently being treated at the burns ward of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.