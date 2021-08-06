Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Islamabad university rape: Court sends suspects to Adiala Jail

Case adjourned till August 20

Posted: Aug 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: International Islamic University/website

Listen to the story
An Islamabad sessions court has sent two men, accused of gang-raping a 22-year-old student at the Islamabad International Islamic University, to jail on judicial remand. In a hearing on Friday, the police presented Ibrahim Khan and Mahmood Ashraf in court and requested their seven-day physical remand. Judicial magistrate Mubashir Hasan rejected the request and sent the suspects to Adiala Jail. The case has been adjourned till August 20. On June 18, the survivor was delivering food at the Islamic University’s hostel. When he came out of one of the rooms, he collapsed on the floor and was immediately moved to the PIMS Hospital by the hostel’s guards. According to the varsity’s rector, Dr Masoom Yasin, the survivor was a student of the Quaid-e-Azam University and worked as a delivery boy to meet his expenses. Two students were expelled from the Islamic University and a disciplinary committee has been set up to investigate the case. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the case as well. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
