HOME > News

Islamabad smart lockdown: 44 streets sealed, movement restricted

It’s coming into effect Sunday midnight

Posted: Aug 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Islamabad administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown and seal 44 streets in different sectors of the federal capital on Sunday.

The lockdown will come into effect from Sunday 12am.

All kinds of movement except for essential services, groceries, medicines and patients seeking medical help, to and from sealed streets will be restricted.

The administration says that all the houses with positive cases are being quarantined and, police and administration will check them.

Anyone not staying inside will be penalised, a notification issued by the district magistrate Islamabad reads.

Islamabad streets that have been sealed:

•             Sector G-10/3: Street nos. 52, 53, 69 and 70

•             Sector F-11/3: Street nos. 46 and 53

•             Sector G13/2: Street nos. 47,48 abd 49

•             Sector E-11/4: Street nos. 1, 2 and 6

•             Sector I-10/2: Street nos. 32 and 33

•             Sector G13/2: Street nos. 30, 32, 45 and 74

•             Sector G-9/4: Street nos. 91, 93, 96, 98, 99 and 100

•             Sector G-9/4: Street no. 56, 62, 66 and 67

•             Sector I-8/4: Street no. 91, 92, 95 and 109

•             Sectpr I-10/1: Street no. 55, 56, 57, 58, 61, 64, 65, 80, 81, 82 and 82

•             Sector G-15/1@ Street no. 19A

