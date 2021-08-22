Sunday, August 22, 2021  | 13 Muharram, 1443
Islamabad man detained for travelling to Turkey illegally

He has been handed over to the police

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
A man, identified as Naimatullah, illegally boarded a special flight to Turkey at the Islamabad International Airport Sunday afternoon. The suspect was detained after he was caught by a foreign security officer. He didn't have a boarding pass or ticket when he got on the airplane. The Airport Security Force questioned the man, a spokesperson of the airport said. Initial investigations revealed Naimatullah was a sanitary worker working at the airport. The suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation. The special flight was travelling from Islamabad to Turkey's Tarabiz.
