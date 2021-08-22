Islamabad man detained for travelling to Turkey illegally

A man, identified as Naimatullah, illegally boarded a special flight to Turkey at the Islamabad International Airport Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was detained after he was caught by a foreign security officer. He didn’t have a boarding pass or ticket when he got on the airplane.

The Airport Security Force questioned the man, a spokesperson of the airport said. Initial investigations revealed Naimatullah was a sanitary worker working at the airport.

The suspect has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

The special flight was travelling from Islamabad to Turkey’s Tarabiz.