Islamabad gang blackmails boys after filming them naked

Law enforcers in Islamabad have arrested one member of a gang that has been blackmailing teenage boys after filming them naked.

Two other members of the alleged gang are on the run. The sole arrest was made after the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) began a probe.

This is the latest among a string of cases involving sexual harassment and blackmail. While teenage boys have become victims in this case, harassment and blackmailing directed against women are more prevalent.

Social media becomes crime tool

The gang blackmailing teenage boys was based in Bhara Kaho, a well-developed suburb in Islamabad.

FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing official told Samaa TV that there were multiple victims and in each of the cases the gang, comprising three persons Hamid Shahzad, Zain, and Saifullah, had the same modus operandi.

They had approached the teenage boys through social media platforms to strike friendships. The victims were then invited for a meeting over someplace where the gang held them at gunpoint and asked to stip.

The gang recorded the boys naked and used the videos to blackmail them.

The FIA was able to arrest Hamid Shahzad; however, the other two accused managed the flee and were sought by the FIA.

Sexual violence against teens

Underage boys in Pakistan have become targets of violence involving sexual harassment in the past.

Last year, police arrested a three-member gang for filming teenage boys naked and blackmailing them in Bahawalnagar.

In 2019, a 13-year-old boy was paraded naked in street near his house by a police constable.

In 2017, an incident shook the whole country: Two girls were paraded naked in Dera Ismail Khan.

A Khairpur cop was arrested for parading a man and two women naked in Gambat town of Sindh.