Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad cleric booked for assaulting, harassing seminary students

A video of the crime was doing rounds on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
The police arrested a cleric Friday for assaulting and harassing seminary students at a mosque in Islamabad’s Sector G-7/2. An FIR, registered at the Aabpara police station, revealed that a video of the assault went viral on social media a few days back after which a complaint was filed by ASI Imtiaz Ahmed. The suspect, identified as Qari Maqsood Ahmed Abbasi, can be seen beating up students in the seminary. A case has been registered against him under Section 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigations are underway. The law deals with cases of cruelty with children, including assault, ill-treatment, and other acts, which may harm them physically and mentally. Under this section, whoever willfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons, or does an act of omission or commission, that results in or has, potential to harm or injure the child by causing physical or psychological injury to him shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year and may extend up to three years, or with a fine amounting to Rs25,000 and may extend up to Rs50,000 or with both. SAMAA Digital has reached out to the police for a comment on the case. Child protection in Pakistan If you or a child you know is a survivor of abuse or assault, then you can contact the following organisations. The Child Helpline - 1121 Rawalpindi’s Harassment Reporting Unit - 111-276-797Ministry of Human Rights - 1099, 03339085709 (WhatsApp)Islamabad Police helpline - 8090 Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The police arrested a cleric Friday for assaulting and harassing seminary students at a mosque in Islamabad’s Sector G-7/2.

An FIR, registered at the Aabpara police station, revealed that a video of the assault went viral on social media a few days back after which a complaint was filed by ASI Imtiaz Ahmed.

The suspect, identified as Qari Maqsood Ahmed Abbasi, can be seen beating up students in the seminary. A case has been registered against him under Section 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.

The law deals with cases of cruelty with children, including assault, ill-treatment, and other acts, which may harm them physically and mentally.

Under this section, whoever willfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons, or does an act of omission or commission, that results in or has, potential to harm or injure the child by causing physical or psychological injury to him shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year and may extend up to three years, or with a fine amounting to Rs25,000 and may extend up to Rs50,000 or with both.

SAMAA Digital has reached out to the police for a comment on the case.

Child protection in Pakistan

If you or a child you know is a survivor of abuse or assault, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • The Child Helpline – 1121 
  • Rawalpindi’s Harassment Reporting Unit – 111-276-797
  • Ministry of Human Rights – 1099, 03339085709 (WhatsApp)
  • Islamabad Police helpline – 8090

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
assault cleric Islamabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Islamabad harassment, islamabad cleric booked, islamabad cleric assaults students, seminary students
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.