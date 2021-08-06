Islamabad cleric booked for assaulting, harassing seminary students

The police arrested a cleric Friday for assaulting and harassing seminary students at a mosque in Islamabad’s Sector G-7/2.

An FIR, registered at the Aabpara police station, revealed that a video of the assault went viral on social media a few days back after which a complaint was filed by ASI Imtiaz Ahmed.

The suspect, identified as Qari Maqsood Ahmed Abbasi, can be seen beating up students in the seminary. A case has been registered against him under Section 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.

The law deals with cases of cruelty with children, including assault, ill-treatment, and other acts, which may harm them physically and mentally.

Under this section, whoever willfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons, or does an act of omission or commission, that results in or has, potential to harm or injure the child by causing physical or psychological injury to him shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than one year and may extend up to three years, or with a fine amounting to Rs25,000 and may extend up to Rs50,000 or with both.

SAMAA Digital has reached out to the police for a comment on the case.

Child protection in Pakistan

If you or a child you know is a survivor of abuse or assault, then you can contact the following organisations.

The Child Helpline – 1121

Rawalpindi’s Harassment Reporting Unit – 111-276-797

Ministry of Human Rights – 1099, 03339085709 (WhatsApp)

Islamabad Police helpline – 8090

