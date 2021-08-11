Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Indian, Afghan and Israeli officials tweeted anti-Pakistan trends: Chaudhry

The PTM supported trends starting in India

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Government officials from Israel, Afghanistan and India posted millions of tweets supporting anti-Pakistan trends, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Wednesday.

In a detailed

analysis of data related Pakistan’s social media across two years, it was also

revealed that the tweets with such trends started from India and were supported

by Afghanistan government’s higher officials.

Interestingly,

Chaudhry said, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement workers also supported these trends

while themselves creating 150 of those to promote an anti-state agenda.

The minister said even the Noor Mukadam case, of which the proceedings are well underway, was exploited to run a trend “Pakistan is not safe for women”, which got 10,000 tweets in its support.

Indian web

channels also produced hundreds of minutes long content to tarnish Pakistan’s

image, Chaudhry said.

According to a report by the Digital Media Wing, he said, around 845 Indian, Israeli and Afghan websites were spreading disinformation regarding Pakistan.

The minister said attempts to incite the workers of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik were also made through Twitter trends. He said 4,00,000 tweets related to TLP were posted in just 15 hours. Most of these were tweeted from Ahmedabad, India.

