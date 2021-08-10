PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Karachi today on a one-day visit.

He will hold meetings with different people and groups at the Governor House. He will be briefed on the progress of development projects in the city and the local security situation.

The premier will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Shiplift and Transfer System at the Karachi Shipyard.

Besides presiding over the review meeting on Karachi Transformation Plan, the PM will also visit KPT Headquarters where he will be briefed on its performance as well.

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a tree plantation campaign at Sonmiani Beach Lasbela. He will also address local people and tree planting workers.