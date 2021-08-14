Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
Imprudent festivities kill two, injure 16 on Independence Day

Rawalpindi's 10-year-old was fatally wounded by fireworks

Posted: Aug 14, 2021
Photo: Online

Celebrations turned into tragedy as two people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed and 16 others injured in various incidents on the night before the Independence Day.

The enthusiasm surrounding the Independence Day proved imprudent when people celebrated not only with unsafe fireworks but also gunfire, though the government had imposed restrictions on both.

Incidents of celebratory gunfire occurred in various areas of Karachi, including Lyari, Liaquatabad, Paposh Nagar, Saddar, Burns Road, Malir, Federal B Area, Super Highway, Baldia Town, Tariq Road, Korangi, Clifton and New Karachi.

Sindh bans pillion riding on Independence Day

At least one man was killed and 16 people were injured in the Sindh metropolis. A 10-year-old girl is among the people wounded in Karachi.

Another 10-year-old girl was killed in Rawalpindi.

Aiman, a grade-3 student, was playing outside her home on the night between August 13 and 14 when someone threw a piece of fireworks at her. The fireworks exploded, wounding Aiman in the chest. She also received injuries in other parts of her body. She was shifted to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

Her father implored people to refrain from using fireworks to avoid such incidents in the future. The victim’s father and local people have also urged the authorities to enforce a complete ban on fireworks.

In Karachi, a bullet hit Udaibah, 10, in a leg as she played near the door of her home, her cousin said. A case has been registered.

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today with enthusiasm; prayers are being offered for the prosperity and progress of the country.

In a message, PM Khan said that “We have to uphold the values ​​of faith, unity and discipline while waving the national flag.”






 






 
 

 

