How can the Taliban fly more Black Hawks than 85% of countries?

The British newspaper The Telegraph just ran a story which looked at the Taliban’s windfall gain in military equipment left behind by the Americans.

“Taliban now has access to $85 billion of American military equipment,” said the headline. “As the US makes an emergency exit from Afghanistan, it leaves behind 75,000 vehicles, 200 airplanes and helicopters and 600,000 small arms.”

A former US Navy reservist, Jim Banks, gave a speech in Washington in which he said that the Taliban now have a vast amount of equipment, which includes 75,000 vehicles, 200 airplanes and helicopters and 600,000 small arms and light weapons, the newspaper reported.

“The Taliban now has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85 per cent of the countries in the world,” he said.

But the question is if they would know how to use that equipment. SAMAA Digital spoke to a Pakistan expert.

How many planes can the Taliban have?

The Afghan National Army had a total of 220 fighter jets and helicopters, but according to Afghan media, the number of planes and helicopters in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over is only 160 because the rest of the helicopters and Afghan Air Force personnel flew to neighboring countries and the planes are still parked at those airports.

Most of the Afghan Taliban have experience in guerrilla warfare and even as a regular army, but like the previous regime, they have not used planes or helicopters.

How can the Taliban form their own air force?

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Air Vice Marshal (retired) Faaiz Amir said that all the pilots of the Afghan Air Force were either killed by the Taliban or left the country. It is also important to see if the hardware is in good condition. AVM Amir has served in the Pakistan Air Force for over 35 years, commanded the Combat Commanders School of Pakistan Air Force and served as commandant of the National Security College of National Defence University.

AVM Amir said that the Taliban did not have experts in the relevant fields to review all these matters and they would need the help of another country to gather information about these aerial assets.

How long will it take for the Taliban to become pilots and engineers?

AVM Amir said that as far as training pilots and engineers is concerned, it depends on the type of aircraft they have. He believes that Afghanistan had most of the older aircraft and that pilots could train in a year and a half to operate them, but according to safety standards, flying required at least four years.

He said that it takes two to two and a half years for pilots in Pakistan but it takes five years for pilots to complete operational training.

Will the maintenance of the aircraft be possible without US cooperation?

AVM Amir said that most of the planes of the Afghan Air Force were of Russian origin and the United States had also bought them from Russia because the Afghan Air Force had experience flying Russian planes.

He said that now they would have to form two teams because the structure of Russian and American equipment is different.

The AVM said that maintenance work for the Afghan Air Force was also done by external contractors and they could still hire them from anywhere in the world, but given the current financial situation in Afghanistan, this seems unlikely. The biggest problem they will face is for spare parts which no one will be able to supply without the consent of the respective countries.

Can the Taliban sell these planes?

AVM Amir said that even if the Taliban wanted to expand, no one would be able to buy these planes unless the countries that built them allowed them, because only those countries could supply them with those spare parts.

“After the US ban on Pakistan, we used to buy parts for the F-16s from the black market, but that also requires expertise,” he said.

Can Pakistan help the Taliban?

AVM Amir said that discipline is very important for the Air Force and it has a special mechanism for selection and training and the Taliban will need help on this front otherwise pilots given unconventional training will become a threat to others besides themselves.

He said that Afghan Army and Air Force personnel used to be trained in India but now Pakistan and Russia could be options for the Taliban, which is also possible in the future.

He said that as far as Pakistan is concerned, Afghan pilots will not have any language problem here as most Afghans know Urdu and besides that they can also be taught in Pashto.