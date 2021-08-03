Hotel owners attack tax collecting team in Faisalabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A team of the Parks and Horticulture Authority were taken hostage while collecting tax in Faisalabad.

They were at Susan Road on August 1, where they were collecting taxes from hotel owners where they got into an argument.

The team alleged that hotel owners attacked them with knives and threatened them.

Officer Asif said that, “We were ordered to recover [the money] by the agency. They were in default as they had not paid taxes for three years.”

According to the police, a case has been registered at Madina Town Police Station and the accused are being arrested.

PHA's advertisement tax collection drive has been going on for the last month. They said they had collected Rs50 crore during the campaign.