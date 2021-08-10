Honour killing: Brother kills mother of three

A mother of three children is claimed to have been shot dead by her brother in an alleged honour killing case in Lahore.

Police said Rozi, a resident of Sanda area, got married to her cousin a few years ago.

She is claimed to have had relations with her uncle’s son, before getting killed.

Police and forensic teams have launched an investigation.

According to the statistics available on the Punjab Police website, at least 6,277 cases of honour killings had occurred in Punjab between 2011 till 2020. The maximum number of cases were 404 in 2014.

Total number of such cases in the city was reported to be 114 during the period.