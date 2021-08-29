Sunday, August 29, 2021  | 20 Muharram, 1443
Hindutva group burns copy of Kama Sutra in India’s Gujarat

Bajrang Dal members called book 'vulgar'

Posted: Aug 29, 2021
Posted: Aug 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Photo: Twitter

Members of a Hindutva group, Bajrang Dal, burnt a copy of the Kama Sutra outside a bookstore in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Saturday night, according to India Today.

They said that the book shows Hindu deities in “vulgar positions” and threatened to burn bookstalls down if Hindu sentiments are hurt in the future.

A video of the incident was first made inside the bookstore with a Bajrang Dal member showing the illustrations in the book. The men then went outside the store and burnt the book.

The clip shows the men shouting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while setting the book ablaze.

Kama Sutra, written in Sanskrit by ancient Indian philosopher Vatsyayana, is a popular book that explores love and sex.

