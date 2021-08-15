Afghanistan updates: Bagram prisoners freed, Kabul residents leave

As the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday noon, Afghanistan sees a frenzy of developments. The influx of information has become difficult to process for readers. This page offers key highlights.

Bagram Prison

In addition to their major gains, the Taliban have also captured the Bagram airfield near Kabul and set free thousands of prisoners from the notorious Bagram prison. Most of the inmates were Taliban fighters whose released had been sought by their comrades. The number is said to be over 5,000. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the development in a tweet.

Free to leave

The Taliban have announced that people were free to leave Kabul if they wanted. They have also made an important announcement for foreigners living in the city: They can either leave or register with the Taliban administrators who would soon be working.

Several Kabul residents decided to leave the city, BBC News reported. Long queues of cars formed as people tried to find a way out. Several others were seen with their luggage finding taxis.

Unconfirmed reports say the European diplomats in the city have gathered at a safe place

Vietnam Comparison

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has drawn a comparison between the situation of Kabul and that of Saigon 46 years ago when the US troops and nationals hurriedly withdrew from Vietnam. Mazari shared two photographs of American helicopters, one hovering over the US embassy in Kabul on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and the other perching over the roof of the American embassy in Saigon on April 29, 1975.

Mazari tweeted two pictures to draw comparison between Kabul and Saigon.

However, Marazi is not the only one to see the parallel between the two events. Several other people, including journalists, have tweeted the pair of images.

Afghan troops pelted

In Asadabad city of Kunar province, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) troops were pelted with stones. Social media reports say the soldiers fired live rounds in response. The exchange was reported before the Taliban captured Kunar on Saturday.