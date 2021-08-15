Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Afghanistan updates: Bagram prisoners freed, Kabul residents leave

Shireen Mazari, others, draw parallel between Kabul and Saigon

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Afghan people stand along the roadside as they wait for taxi in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)

As the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday noon, Afghanistan sees a frenzy of developments. The influx of information has become difficult to process for readers. This page offers key highlights.

Bagram Prison

In addition to their major gains, the Taliban have also captured the Bagram airfield near Kabul and set free thousands of prisoners from the notorious Bagram prison. Most of the inmates were Taliban fighters whose released had been sought by their comrades. The number is said to be over 5,000. A Taliban spokesman confirmed the development in a tweet.

Free to leave

The Taliban have announced that people were free to leave Kabul if they wanted. They have also made an important announcement for foreigners living in the city: They can either leave or register with the Taliban administrators who would soon be working.

Several Kabul residents decided to leave the city, BBC News reported. Long queues of cars formed as people tried to find a way out. Several others were seen with their luggage finding taxis.

Unconfirmed reports say the European diplomats in the city have gathered at a safe place

Vietnam Comparison

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has drawn a comparison between the situation of Kabul and that of Saigon 46 years ago when the US troops and nationals hurriedly withdrew from Vietnam. Mazari shared two photographs of American helicopters, one hovering over the US embassy in Kabul on Sunday, August 15, 2021, and the other perching over the roof of the American embassy in Saigon on April 29, 1975.

Mazari tweeted two pictures to draw comparison between Kabul and Saigon.

However, Marazi is not the only one to see the parallel between the two events. Several other people, including journalists, have tweeted the pair of images.

Afghan troops pelted

In Asadabad city of Kunar province, Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) troops were pelted with stones. Social media reports say the soldiers fired live rounds in response. The exchange was reported before the Taliban captured Kunar on Saturday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban Afghanistan Bagram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.