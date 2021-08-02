Haleem Adil disagrees with govt lockdown, proves his point

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh is against the Sindh government’s decision to lock down the province over coronavirus, which is why he found a unique way to prove his point over the weekend.

First he went to Jamshoro, then he held a briefing at the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. At the briefing, he lashed out at the Sindh government for its decision to lock down the province over coronavirus. “The Sindh chief minister is doing politics on the direction of his boss Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he said.

He then proceeded to Nawabshah on Sunday night—where he attended a wedding as a special guest.

Other political leaders felt the same way. MNA Aslam Khan’s daughter’s valima was held in Karachi where SOPs were not followed.

The Sindh government has imposed a partial lockdown in the province after a rise in the coronavirus infection rate. All unnecessary

movement, gatherings, and events have been banned. Exams have been postponed and takeaway from restaurants has been prohibited.

On Saturday, Sindh spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said people should only leave their homes to get vaccinated. Those violating

the orders will be punished.