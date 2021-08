A man killed his son for stopping him from consuming drugs in Hafizabad, the police said Thursday.

The suspect then hid the body in the fields near his house.

According to the investigation officer, the victim and suspect often got into arguments over his habit of doing drugs. “On Thursday, in an argument, the suspect lost his cool and stabbed his son.”

The police have recovered the body and moved it to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The suspect has been arrested.

