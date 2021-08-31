Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Gujranwala man throws acid on woman for refusing marriage proposal

Suspect on the run, FIR registered

Posted: Aug 31, 2021
Related: Acid still freely available despite threat of life imprisonment According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported. These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid. Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million. Violence against women in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)Madadgar-1098Punjab Women's Toll-Free Helpline-1043Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741Dastak Foundation-03334161610Bedari-03005251717
A man, identified as Irfan, threw acid on a woman for refusing his marriage proposal in Gujranwala’s Sansara Goraya, the police said Tuesday evening.

According to the complaint, the survivor was attacked outside her house. “We were visiting my wife’s parents’ house when someone knocked on the door. My sister-in-law went outside to check. Irfan was on a motorcycle with his friend,” the woman’s brother-in-law told the police.

“When the survivor opened the door, Irfan threw acid on her and fled from the crime scene,” the investigation officer said.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. The doctors have declared her condition critical.

A case has been registered by the survivor’s brother-in-law at the Saddar police station under Section 336B (Punishment for hurt by corrosive substance) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Related: Acid still freely available despite threat of life imprisonment

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
