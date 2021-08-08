Government to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals: Rasheed

Chinese nationals working on Dasu dam project will be provided foolproof security, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

Rasheed met the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday and reassured him that the government is committed to creating a safe environment for Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan,” said Rasheed.

He said Pakistan will not let China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to fall prey to foreign conspiracies adding that “no power can challenge Pak-China friendship.”

Rong and Rasheed agreed that the investigations to identify the perpetrators behind last month’s Dasu incident should conclude as soon as possible.

The ambassador thanked the government for its efforts to facilitate Chinese nationals.

On July 14, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, died when a passenger van carrying them to the Dasu hydropower plant fell into a ditch after a blast.

The people killed included Chinese engineers, surveyors, and mechanical staff. Twenty-eight Chinese men were injured. They are being treated at the Combined Military Hospital, Rawalpindi.

Initial investigations revealed explosives were used in the blast, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed last week.

Following this, a 15-member Chinese team landed in Pakistan to investigate the attack along with the Pakistan Army.

