PM launches three-year performance report

The 251-page report gives an outline of government's achievements

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The government launched the three-year performance report on Thursday, highlighting the key achievements of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf after it came to power in 2018.

The report, according to APP, marked the journey towards a stable economy and mentioned several development projects.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was presented the report by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a ceremony held at the Convention Centre.

The 251-page report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments.

Besides defining the baseline of each sector, it also focuses on key objectives, updates on initiatives, long-term strategies, legislative policy framework and the projects in the pipeline.

PM Imran, while addressing the ceremony, said all major economic indicators are showing upward trends and the present government, despite various challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, had put the country’s economy on right track.

“During the last three years, the current account deficit has been significantly reduced from $20 billion in 2018 to $1.8 billion,” he said.

The premier added that foreign exchange reserves increased from $16.4 billion to $27 billion while revenue collection rose from Rs3800 billion to Rs4700 billion.

He said remittances overseas Pakistanis also rose from $19.9 billion to $29.4 billion.

PM Imran said when the present government took reign of affairs in 2018, the country’s current account deficit was $20 billion and rupee was depreciating.

“If Saudi Arabia, UAE and China did not help Pakistan, rupee in the country would have further depreciated,” he claimed.

The premier also mentioned 18% growth in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as well as 42% increase in cement sale during the previous fiscal year.

He said an additional income of Rs 1100 billion benefitted the farmers in agriculture sector and the historic sales of motorbikes, cars and tractors during the previous fiscal year also indicated that rural areas were prospering.

PM Imran said that the government’s strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic was such that it saved the economy from falling drastically in difficult times across the world and poor masses were cared for.

He praised the performance of the National Command and Operations Center for its timely and effective decisions to tackle the challenges posed by the pandemic adding that Pakistan’s strategy was termed exemplary by the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization.

Not going for a complete lockdown, he said, was a difficult decision amid heavy criticism by opposition parties. “A full lockdown would have caused increase in poverty and hunger like it happened in India.

Here are some of the government’s initiatives the performance report focuses on:

Development Sector Initiatives:

  • Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2
  • Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing
  • Ravi Urban Project
  • Rs 1.1 trillion Karachi Package
  • Progress on Construction of Dams
  • Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ
  • Inauguration of Heritage Trail
  • Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project
  • China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Social Sector Initiatives:

  • Ehsaas Program
  • Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program
  • Kisaan Card
  • Insaaf Sehat Card
  • Kamyab Jawan Programme
  • One Nation – One Curriculum
  • Zaraat Say Khuraak Tak (From agriculture to food)

Economic Sector Initiatives:

  • Pakistan’s First Stent production facility
  • Launch of country’s first Green Bond
  • People-friendly budget
  • Upward economic trajectory
  • Roshan Digital Account
  • Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaji Khidmat
  • Electric Vehicle Policy
  • MG Motors Launch
  • Structural Reforms
  • Decrease in Current Account Deficit
  • Growth in Textile industry
  • Increase in Exports
  • High Remittances
  • Low tariff for electricity and gas for industrial consumption

Foreign Affairs Initiatives:

  • Kashmir Cause
  • Palestine Cause
  • Afghan Peace Process
  • Countering Indian Propaganda

Miscellaneous Initiatives:

  • GIS mapping system
  • Various Projects under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami
  • Clean & Green Pakistan
  • Electronic Voting Machines
  • Voting Rights to Overseas
  • Civil Service Reforms
  • Accountability

