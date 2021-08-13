Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura

The federal government has announced holidays on August 18 and August 19 on account of Youm-e-Ashur.

A notification was issued on Friday.

The government has decided to deploy army troops across the country from Muharram 1 to 13. A security plan has been devised for the processions as well. The Pakistan Army with help the civil security forces.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a public holiday on Muharram 1.

In Sindh, a ban has been placed on pillion riding from Muharram 8 to 10 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced SOPs for gatherings and processions after recommendations by the religious leaders and ulema.

All participants must wear a mask

Maintain social distancing

Check temperatures with thermal scanners

Provide hand sanitisers at the entrance of majalis, processions

Venues should be well-ventilated

Private gatherings at home must be avoided

Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.

Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

The moon of Muharram was sighted in Pakistan on Monday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced. The first month of the Islamic year began Tuesday, August 10. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 every year.

