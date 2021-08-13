Friday, August 13, 2021  | 3 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura

NCOC issues SOPs for processions

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The federal government has announced holidays on August 18 and August 19 on account of Youm-e-Ashur. A notification was issued on Friday. The government has decided to deploy army troops across the country from Muharram 1 to 13. A security plan has been devised for the processions as well. The Pakistan Army with help the civil security forces. Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a public holiday on Muharram 1. In Sindh, a ban has been placed on pillion riding from Muharram 8 to 10 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia. The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services. Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced SOPs for gatherings and processions after recommendations by the religious leaders and ulema. All participants must wear a mask Maintain social distancing Check temperatures with thermal scanners Provide hand sanitisers at the entrance of majalis, processions Venues should be well-ventilated  Private gatherings at home must be avoided Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers. The moon of Muharram was sighted in Pakistan on Monday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced. The first month of the Islamic year began Tuesday, August 10. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement. The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10. The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 every year. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The federal government has announced holidays on August 18 and August 19 on account of Youm-e-Ashur.

A notification was issued on Friday.

The government has decided to deploy army troops across the country from Muharram 1 to 13. A security plan has been devised for the processions as well. The Pakistan Army with help the civil security forces.

Last week, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a public holiday on Muharram 1.

In Sindh, a ban has been placed on pillion riding from Muharram 8 to 10 under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. No one can carry any arms or ammunition with the exception of law enforcers. More than five people cannot gather unless there is a procession, majlis, or tazia.

The ban on pillion riding does not apply to women, children below 12 years of age, senior citizens, journalists, disabled persons, law enforcers, and employees of essential services.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre announced SOPs for gatherings and processions after recommendations by the religious leaders and ulema.

  • All participants must wear a mask
  • Maintain social distancing
  • Check temperatures with thermal scanners
  • Provide hand sanitisers at the entrance of majalis, processions
  • Venues should be well-ventilated 
  • Private gatherings at home must be avoided
  • Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.
  • Food should be distributed in open spaces in disposable containers.

The moon of Muharram was sighted in Pakistan on Monday, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced. The first month of the Islamic year began Tuesday, August 10. Youm-e-Ashur will fall on Thursday, August 19.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad made the announcement.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

The government of Pakistan announces two public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 every year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
muharram public holiday
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Muharram 9 and 10, public holiday, muharram procession, NCOC sops, Ashura, security in muharram, Pakistan Army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt announces public holiday on 1st Muharram
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.