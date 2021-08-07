Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers

The employees of a private bank in Karachi stole gold mortgaged against Rs790 million from two branches in District East.

According to the police, the bank’s teams found the lockers empty at its branches in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal during audits on the nights of August 2 and August 4.

Two cases have been registered at the Sharae Faisal and Aziz Bhatti police stations.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar

“On Monday, when the audit team opened the lockers to check the gold, it found artificial jewellery in 150 sealed bags,” General Manager Zulfiqar Abidi told the police.

A total of 28 customers of the bank had mortgaged the gold to acquire loans worth Rs550 million.

Branch Manager Farah Mansoor, Gold Finance Executive Adeel Lateef, Relationship Managers Daniyal, Safar Kalhaar, and Zulfiqar Junejo have been nominated in the FIR.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal

The case at the Aziz Bhatti police station was registered by Deputy Manager Rehan Ahmed Yousafi.

Just like the other branch, here too, gold mortgaged against Rs240 million loans was gone and replaced by artificial jewellery.

The bank has nominated Branch Manager Agha Mansoor, Operations Manager Kamran, Relationship Manager Muhammad Saleem, and Gold Relationship Manager Adeel in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.