Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Gold worth Rs790m stolen from Karachi bank’s lockers

Robberies reported at two branches, FIRs registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

The employees of a private bank in Karachi stole gold mortgaged against Rs790 million from two branches in District East.

According to the police, the bank’s teams found the lockers empty at its branches in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal during audits on the nights of August 2 and August 4.

Two cases have been registered at the Sharae Faisal and Aziz Bhatti police stations.

Gulistan-e-Jauhar

“On Monday, when the audit team opened the lockers to check the gold, it found artificial jewellery in 150 sealed bags,” General Manager Zulfiqar Abidi told the police.

A total of 28 customers of the bank had mortgaged the gold to acquire loans worth Rs550 million.

Branch Manager Farah Mansoor, Gold Finance Executive Adeel Lateef, Relationship Managers Daniyal, Safar Kalhaar, and Zulfiqar Junejo have been nominated in the FIR.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal

The case at the Aziz Bhatti police station was registered by Deputy Manager Rehan Ahmed Yousafi.

Just like the other branch, here too, gold mortgaged against Rs240 million loans was gone and replaced by artificial jewellery.

The bank has nominated Branch Manager Agha Mansoor, Operations Manager Kamran, Relationship Manager Muhammad Saleem, and Gold Relationship Manager Adeel in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bank robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi bank, karachi robbery, karachi gold stolen from bank,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.