HOME > News

Gilgit-Baltistan by-elections: Voting in Nagar-4 begins

Polling ends at 5pm

Posted: Aug 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar-4 will step out to vote for their representative today, Sunday, August 8.

The polling began at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

The constituency has a total of 23,467 registered voters, of which 12,858 are men and 10,639 are women. According to the election commission, 42 polling stations have been established in the district. Ninety-eight polling booths have been set up for men and women.

The seat fell vacant after PPP's Amjad Hussain resigned. He won two seats, Nagar-4 and Gilgit-1, in the general elections held last year.

Close competition is expected between PTI's Zulfiqar Ali Behashti, PPP's Javed Hussain, and Ayub Waziri of Islami Tehreek Pakistan.

The PML-N has withdrawn its candidate from the elections in protest against alleged rigging by the GB government before the polling began.

The government has instructed strict coronavirus SOP implementation during the polls. According to Nagar deputy commissioner Zulqarnain Khan, all arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth flow of the by-election.

By-elections gilgit-baltistan
