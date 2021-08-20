Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Gwadar suicide attack kills 3, injures Chinese national

The attack was directed against vehicle of construction workers

Posted: Aug 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A suspected suicide bombing in the Gwadar District of Balochistan has left three people dead including 2 children and 4 others wounded, the police said.

Balochistan Government Spokesman Liaqat Shahwani confirmed that it was a suicide blast. SSP Farhan Zahid has also confirmed it as suicide bombing.

The police say a vehicle carrying construction workers was targeted near Gwadar (East Bay) Expressway in the Baloch Ward area of the district.

Most of the workers in the vehicle remained unhurt and one sustained minor injuries, according to the officials

However, the bombing killed three local people including 2 children, the police said.

Three other locals were wounded.

The dead and the injured were evacuated to the district hospital.

In a tweet, Shahwani said the two children were playing nearby when they fell prey to the bombing.

He said counterterrorism police teams were rushed to the scene and an investigation had begun.

Shahwani condemned the suicide attack and expressed sorrow for the deaths of “innocent children.”

