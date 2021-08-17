Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

From Manhattan to Kabul: ‘falling men’ reawaken old traumas

Images from Kabul airport echo 9/11 attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

On September 11, 2001, an Associated Press photographer Richard Drew captured a man falling from the Twin Towers.

The photograph was called The Falling Man. The subject of the image was trapped on the upper floors of the North Tower and either fell searching for safety or jumped to escape the fire and smoke. The photograph was taken at 9:41:15 a.m. on the day of the attacks.

The Falling Man taken by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York. Picture: AP

The photographer has noted that, in at least two cases, newspaper stories commenting on the image have attracted a barrage of criticism from readers who found the image “disturbing”.

“On a day of mass tragedy, Falling Man is one of the only widely seen pictures that shows someone dying,” said Time magazine.

Twenty years later, on August 16, people at the Kabul airport captured a similar image of a falling man from a C-17.

A man falls from a C-17 as it takes off from Kabul during the US evacuation of Afghanistan.

Hundreds of Afghans rushed to the Hamid Karzai Airport after the Taliban took over the country. People tried to forcibly enter planes. According to AFP, at least five people were killed in the chaos.

Videos circulating on social media showed three people falling off an aircraft while trying to cling on as they took off.

US troops fired shots into the air as people crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight.

FaceBook WhatsApp
9/11 Afghanistan kabul taliban takeover
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.