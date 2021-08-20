Friday, August 20, 2021  | 11 Muharram, 1443
Four-year-old child abducted gang-raped in Lodhran: police

Two men arrested, FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Two men were arrested for raping a four-year-old child in Lodhran, the police said Friday. According to her parents, the child was visiting her grandfather's grave with her grandmother and uncle. "The suspects, identified as Kamran and Tariq, abducted her," the investigation officer said. The men took the four-year-old girl to the nearby fields and gang-raped her. "When she lost consciousness, they fled from the site," the officer added. The child has been moved to the Lodhran DHQ Hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition. Her medical reports have corroborated the rape. An FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police are questioning the men. Crime of power, not lust Earlier, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Sawaal, Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, said that rape is actually a crime of power, not lust. You might want to read: New weapons to use in rape cases in Pakistan If you read the judgements of rape cases passed by the Supreme Court, they clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character, and even the sex life of a woman. We need to understand that the certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment, she added. Rape and harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Two men were arrested for raping a four-year-old child in Lodhran, the police said Friday.

According to her parents, the child was visiting her grandfather’s grave with her grandmother and uncle. “The suspects, identified as Kamran and Tariq, abducted her,” the investigation officer said.

The men took the four-year-old girl to the nearby fields and gang-raped her. “When she lost consciousness, they fled from the site,” the officer added.

The child has been moved to the Lodhran DHQ Hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition. Her medical reports have corroborated the rape.

An FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police are questioning the men.

Crime of power, not lust

Earlier, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Sawaal, Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, said that rape is actually a crime of power, not lust.

New weapons to use in rape cases in Pakistan

If you read the judgements of rape cases passed by the Supreme Court, they clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character, and even the sex life of a woman.

We need to understand that the certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment, she added.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
