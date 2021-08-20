Four-year-old child abducted gang-raped in Lodhran: police

Two men were arrested for raping a four-year-old child in Lodhran, the police said Friday.

According to her parents, the child was visiting her grandfather’s grave with her grandmother and uncle. “The suspects, identified as Kamran and Tariq, abducted her,” the investigation officer said.

The men took the four-year-old girl to the nearby fields and gang-raped her. “When she lost consciousness, they fled from the site,” the officer added.

The child has been moved to the Lodhran DHQ Hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition. Her medical reports have corroborated the rape.

An FIR under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. The police are questioning the men.

Crime of power, not lust

Earlier, in an interview to SAMAA TV programme Sawaal, Imaan Mazari, a human rights activist, said that rape is actually a crime of power, not lust.

If you read the judgements of rape cases passed by the Supreme Court, they clearly state that the crime has nothing to do with the clothes, personality, character, and even the sex life of a woman.

We need to understand that the certainty of punishment is more important than the severity of punishment, she added.

Rape and harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of harassment or rape, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

