Four missing girls found in Sahiwal

The Punjab police have traced four girls who went missing from Lahore’s Hanjarwal from Sahiwal on Wednesday.

The pair of two sisters had gone missing on July 30.

According to the FIR, the daughters of plaintiff Irfan, a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, along with Akram’s daughters, aged 14 and 8, left the house for a Metro train ride and did not come back.

Police said on Wednesday that one of the girls had a phone with her. They traced that phone to Sahiwal and alerted the police there.

When they reached the location, the girls were with a man who identified himself as their relative. The man is a rickshaw driver by profession.

Police grew suspicious and arrested him along with two women and three other men.

It is unclear how the girls reached Sahiwal and end up with the rickshaw driver.

Punjab Police’s Inam Ghani tweeted earlier that the girls are in safe custody of the police and will soon be taken to their families.

