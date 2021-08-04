Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Four missing girls found in Sahiwal

Girls say they were not abducted

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Four girls who went missing three days ago in the Hanjarwal of Lahore have resurfaced.

They were found in Sahiwal and police had left to pick them up, the police said.

The girls said that they were not abducted but turned off their mobile phones for fear of getting into trouble with their parents. As soon as one of their mobile phones was turned on, the police found out.

The pair of two sisters suddenly went missing on July 30.

According to the FIR, the daughters of plaintiff Irfan, a 10-year-old and 11-year-old, along with Akram’s daughters, aged 14 and 8, left the house for a metro train ride and did not come back.

