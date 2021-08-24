Four coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Marwar

Four coal miners were shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Balochistan’s Marwar Tuesday.

Three of the victims have been identified as Abdul Wakeel, Hidayatur Rehman, and Gul Hakeem. Two belonged to Shangla, while one was from Quetta.

The fourth man has yet to be identified.

The police have collected evidence from the site and launched an investigation.

The reason for the attack has yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this year in January, 10 labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.

