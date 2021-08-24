Tuesday, August 24, 2021  | 15 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Marwar

Three miners identified, police launch investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Four coal miners were shot dead after unidentified gunmen opened fire at them in Balochistan’s Marwar Tuesday.

Three of the victims have been identified as Abdul Wakeel, Hidayatur Rehman, and Gul Hakeem. Two belonged to Shangla, while one was from Quetta.

The fourth man has yet to be identified.

The police have collected evidence from the site and launched an investigation.

The reason for the attack has yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this year in January, 10 labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

According to the Levies force, they were first kidnapped from a mine and then shot. Following the massacre, families of the bereaved took to the streets in Quetta and protested for more than a week.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
PTI activists attempt to disrupt Junaid Safdar’s nikkah
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Taliban declares formation of Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, new flag
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Police detain 35 suspects for harassing, assaulting woman
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Sindh private schools announce outdoor classes from Monday
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Dr Aafia assaulted, secluded in US prison
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Lahore rickshaw video shows man lunging at woman
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.