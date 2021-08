Four boys have drowned while bathing in the Indus River at Hyderabad.

According to the police, the victims identified as Zia 19, Awais Khalid 15, Hamza 16 and Omair 14. Hamza and Omair were brothers.

They all lived in Latifabad.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and their bodies were found by rescue team on Thursday morning. The bodies have sent to Edhi.