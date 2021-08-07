Former PPP leader shot dead in Karachi

A former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party was shot dead by unidentified men on a motorcycle in New Karachi’s Khamiso Goth Saturday night.

According to District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Murtaza Tabbasum Fatima Musafir alias Waderi was killed in a targeted attack.

The SSP said the victim received a bullet in her eye. The police found four casings of SMG bullets from the site.

The victim had served as the president of PPP’s PS-124 Woman Circle. But the party had expelled her over her alleged involvement in drug trafficking and land grabbing.

The SSP said a number of cases related to drug selling and land grabbing are registered against her at different police stations.

On the other hand, PPP Karachi Division Woman Wing President Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of Fatima Musafir.

In a statement, Rehmani, who is also MNA, said that terrorists have assassinated Musafir.