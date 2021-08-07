Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Former PPP leader shot dead in Karachi

She was attacked near Khamiso Goth

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party was shot dead by unidentified men on a motorcycle in New Karachi’s Khamiso Goth Saturday night.

According to District Central Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Murtaza Tabbasum Fatima Musafir alias Waderi was killed in a targeted attack.

The SSP said the victim received a bullet in her eye. The police found four casings of SMG bullets from the site.

The victim had served as the president of PPP’s PS-124 Woman Circle. But the party had expelled her over her alleged involvement in drug trafficking and land grabbing.

The SSP said a number of cases related to drug selling and land grabbing are registered against her at different police stations.

On the other hand, PPP Karachi Division Woman Wing President Dr Syeda Shahida Rehmani expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of Fatima Musafir.

In a statement, Rehmani, who is also MNA, said that terrorists have assassinated Musafir.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, daughter kills mother, proposal argument
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi's DC office moved to zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at Karachi’s DC office moved to zoo
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
Pakistan bans indoor dining, markets to stay open till 8pm
These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours
These vaccination centres in Karachi will run 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.