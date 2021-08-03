Fixing prices: Court reserves verdict on sugar mill owners’ appeal

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on the sugar mills owners’ appeal against the government’s decision to fix the price of sugar.

The court also reserved its verdict on the application to stop authorities from taking punitive action against mill owners. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the case on Tuesday.

The federal government’s lawyer Asad Bajwa said all parties were sent notices.

The lawyer representing the mill owners said that the government wants to confiscate their stock. It will affect supplies, he said. We want an auditor to be appointed, the applicants’ lawyer said.

Justice Shahid Jameel had ordered that an agreed rate of sugar should be fixed after all mill owners weigh in, the lawyer said.

Despite the court’s order, we were not heard, he said.

The government has fixed the price of sugar at Rs89.50. It is impossible to sell sugar at this rate, said the mill owners’ lawyer.

The court should declare the government notification fixing the price void, the lawyer argued.