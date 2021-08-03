Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Money

Fixing prices: Court reserves verdict on sugar mill owners’ appeal

Govt fixes price at Rs89.50, owners disagree

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict on the sugar mills owners’ appeal against the government’s decision to fix the price of sugar.

The court also reserved its verdict on the application to stop authorities from taking punitive action against mill owners. Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza heard the case on Tuesday.

The federal government’s lawyer Asad Bajwa said all parties were sent notices.

The lawyer representing the mill owners said that the government wants to confiscate their stock. It will affect supplies, he said. We want an auditor to be appointed, the applicants’ lawyer said.

Justice Shahid Jameel had ordered that an agreed rate of sugar should be fixed after all mill owners weigh in, the lawyer said.

Despite the court’s order, we were not heard, he said.

The government has fixed the price of sugar at Rs89.50. It is impossible to sell sugar at this rate, said the mill owners’ lawyer.

The court should declare the government notification fixing the price void, the lawyer argued.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sugar mills
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Five men assault, rape a goat in Okara
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.