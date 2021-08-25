Wednesday, August 25, 2021  | 16 Muharram, 1443
Five Muzaffargarh men assault woman, tear off her clothes

Two suspects arrested, three granted bail

SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
A group of five men assaulted a woman and tore off her clothes on one of the main roads in Muzaffargarh's Dari Chandia, the police said Tuesday. According to a complaint registered by the victim, she was walking back home with her husband after getting medicines when five men on a motorcycle attacked her. "They grabbed me by my hair and tore off my clothes," she told the police. An FIR has been registered at the Mehmood Kot police station. It includes sections of attempted rape, harassment, and assault. Two men have been arrested, while the remaining have obtained interim bail. "The suspects said the woman's brother recently raped their sister and they assaulted her to avenge the crime," the investigation officer said, adding that the victim's brother is behind the bars. On Tuesday, the people of Mehmood Kot took to the streets in protest against the crime. The victim's family has, on the other hand, appealed to the government to ensure the culprits are punished. Pakistan to form committee for violence against women cases In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government decided to form a committee comprising notable religious scholars, intellectuals, and members of the civil society for guidance on controlling the rising cases of violence against women. According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the harassment and assault of a woman Tiktoker at the Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 is one of those incidents that have induced fear in all sections of the society. Related news: Woman Tiktoker harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 Noor Mukadam Case “Social media has reacted to the whole situation as well and we have decided to start a debate on the issue,” Chaudhry said. He added that a debate, involving people from different backgrounds, was necessary to find out solutions towards eradicating these issues. Therefore, the government will seek guidance from the “high-level committee on where we want to go and what kind of regulations can be introduced.” Violence against women in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)Madadgar-1098Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741Dastak Foundation-03334161610Bedari-03005251717


