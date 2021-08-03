Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Five Congo virus patients admitted to Quetta hospital

They have been moved to the isolation ward

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Five Congo fever patients were admitted to a Quetta hospital Monday night. Noorullah Moosakhail, the medical superintendent of Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital, said that five patients came to the hospital with symptoms of Congo fever. Their samples proved they have contracted the virus, Moosakhail said, adding that they have been moved to the isolation ward where their symptoms are being monitored. The patients hail from Quetta, Pishin, and Marzai. Congo fever is caused by the bite of a tick carrying the Congo virus. It is usually transferred to humans from livestock animals through the tick or by coming in contact with the blood, fluids, or meat of an infected animal. It can also be transmitted between humans by close contact or through body fluids and blood. Congo fever symptoms include high-grade fever, muscle ache, vomiting or diarrhoea with blood, bleeding from the gums or mouth, dizziness, nausea, abdominal pain and sore throat. There’s no treatment or vaccine for the disease. Patients are usually given supportive treatment such as fluid therapy, oxygen, antibiotics to prevent bacterial infection and sometimes antivirals. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Congo virus Quetta
Tell us what you think:

