Fishermen protest to return to work after ban season ends

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The fishermen in Karachi are staging a protest after docking their launches at the harbor and Keamari Jetty.

Protests are also taking place at Native Jetty and Ibrahim Hyderi where fishermen from Baba Bhit, Khadda and Shams have turned up.

A representative Dr. Yousuf told SAMAA Digital that the authorities were not allowing the fishermen to go back to work even though the annual two-month ban had ended July 31. The government restricts fishing in June and July as it is breeding and monsoon season.

Yousuf said that the Maritime Security Agency used to verify their documents on a yearly basis, but now it is doing this every day. The fishermen are sent away and told to return later. This is a waste of their time, he said.



Asif Bhatti, another representative, said that women and children joined the protest because their incomes are affected by the lack of fishing.



Adviser on Maritime Affairs Mehmood Maulvi and MNA Abdul Qadir Patel have been in touch with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the protesters to find a solution.