Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

First two new Eta variant cases reported in Punjab

Majority otherwise Alpha

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Punjab has reported the first two new Eta variant cases during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

University of Health Sciences VC Professor Javed Akram has said that all variants, including Eta, have been found in the current samples of Covid patients.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Akram said that the university has data on about 300 samples for June and July. The breakdown is: Alpha (57%), Delta (14%) and Beta (11%).

He said that the new Eta variant (first detected in Nigeria) was also found in one percent in the samples.

He clarified that the university data on the WHO's website was for April, so it showed delta variant at zero. The latest data will be released in a few days.

Punjab has reported 1,099 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Eta variant, Nigeria variant, Covid-19, coronavirus, Punjab,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Pitiful state: Antelope at DC office moved to Karachi zoo
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Zahir Jaffer moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
Faisalabad imam arrested for attempted rape of two girls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.