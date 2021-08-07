First two new Eta variant cases reported in Punjab

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Punjab has reported the first two new Eta variant cases during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

University of Health Sciences VC Professor Javed Akram has said that all variants, including Eta, have been found in the current samples of Covid patients.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Akram said that the university has data on about 300 samples for June and July. The breakdown is: Alpha (57%), Delta (14%) and Beta (11%).

He said that the new Eta variant (first detected in Nigeria) was also found in one percent in the samples.

He clarified that the university data on the WHO's website was for April, so it showed delta variant at zero. The latest data will be released in a few days.

Punjab has reported 1,099 new cases in the last 24 hours.

