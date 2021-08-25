Fire erupts at Quetta warehouse, two people killed

Two people were killed in a fire that erupted at a cargo company’s warehouse on Quetta’s Sarki Road Wednesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the security guard of the warehouse was injured and has been moved to the hospital.

The blaze started early morning and was doused hours later. The owner of the warehouse, Saifullah, said flammable agrochemicals worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes.

“This is not incidental. Someone set the warehouse on fire purposely,” he told the police.

The warehouse has been sealed and the police have begun the investigation.